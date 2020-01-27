Lear (LEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lear (NYSE:LEA) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lear to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE LEA opened at $133.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.67.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?