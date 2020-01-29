Lear (NYSE:LEA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Lear stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.73. 7,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a twelve month low of $105.10 and a twelve month high of $159.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.71.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

