Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $153.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LEA. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.64.

NYSE LEA traded down $2.90 on Thursday, hitting $123.18. The company had a trading volume of 754,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,310. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Lear has a 12-month low of $105.10 and a 12-month high of $159.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Lear by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

