Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Given “Buy” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price (up previously from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Learning Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

LTG stock opened at GBX 159.71 ($2.10) on Monday. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 132.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $920.15 million and a PE ratio of 114.08.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained