Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) PT Raised to GBX 162 at Goldman Sachs Group

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) had its price target upped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) price objective (up from GBX 140 ($1.84)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

LTG stock opened at GBX 158 ($2.08) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. Learning Technologies Group has a one year low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The firm has a market capitalization of $920.15 million and a PE ratio of 112.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 116.01.

In other Learning Technologies Group news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 3,475,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

