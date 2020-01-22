Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 190. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Learning Technologies Group traded as high as GBX 146.20 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.92), with a volume of 1065422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.60 ($1.81).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Learning Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 3,475,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 132.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 116.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?