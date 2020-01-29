Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $154.54

Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.54 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 154.08 ($2.03), with a volume of 48769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 157 ($2.07).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 118.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile (LON:LTG)

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

