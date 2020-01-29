Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.50 ($2.05).

LTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 137 ($1.80) to GBX 162 ($2.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

LON LTG traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 150.80 ($1.98). 4,305,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,947. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.06.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

