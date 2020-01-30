Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Shares Up 4.2%

Leatt Corp (OTCMKTS:LEAT) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, 1,450 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 4,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Leatt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.30.

Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter. Leatt had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.29%.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corporation designs, develops, markets, and distributes personal protective equipment for participants of motor sports and leisure activities worldwide. The company offers Leatt-Brace, an injection molded neck protection system designed to prevent injuries to the cervical spine and neck. It also provides Leatt helmet range for head and brain protection; and Leatt body armor range, including chest protectors, body protectors, back protectors, elbow guards, shoulder braces, knee braces, knee and leg guards, kidney belts, and impact shorts for use in various activities, such as horseback riding, snowboarding, skiing, and other activities.

