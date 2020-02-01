Lee R. Mitau Sells 25,800 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,399,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,482,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Graco stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Graco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

