Leerink Swann Begins Coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Leerink Swann’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of ARWR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.48. 9,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.97.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 40.27%. The business had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 37,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $2,625,418.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,116,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,332,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 37,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $1,547,561.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,844. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

