Leerink Swann Downgrades BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Market Perform

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.40% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

BNTX opened at $34.99 on Friday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

