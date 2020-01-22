Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Trading 8.2% Higher

Legacy Education Alliance Inc (OTCMKTS:LEAI) shares shot up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13, 23,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 425% from the average session volume of 4,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter.

About Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?