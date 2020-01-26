Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $19.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Legacy Housing an industry rank of 191 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

In other Legacy Housing news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 3,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $60,376.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,241,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,656,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $160,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $43,267,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,900 shares of company stock worth $1,263,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 166.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 126,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 31.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 63,750 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 23,332 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,034. Legacy Housing has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com