Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGH. ValuEngine lowered Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.47. Legacy Housing has a fifty-two week low of $8.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,256,667 shares in the company, valued at $51,781,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,833 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $28,081.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $41,222,044.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,824 shares of company stock worth $1,377,245 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

