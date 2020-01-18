Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LGEN. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

Shares of LON LGEN traded up GBX 4.90 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 299.20 ($3.94). 13,804,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion and a PE ratio of 9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 266.24. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider George Lewis bought 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044.10 ($1,373.45). Also, insider Toby Strauss bought 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,266 shares of company stock valued at $654,553.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

