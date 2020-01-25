Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $267.11

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $267.11 and traded as high as $311.60. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $306.50, with a volume of 9,809,265 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.70 ($3.86).

The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). Also, insider Kerrigan Procter sold 119,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 277 ($3.64), for a total transaction of £330,510.86 ($434,768.30). Insiders have bought 2,266 shares of company stock worth $654,553 in the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (LON:LGEN)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

