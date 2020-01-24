Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Trading Up 47.4%

Legend Power Systems Inc (CVE:LPS) was up 47.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 125,238 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 35,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63.

About Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It offers SmartGATE, a patented device designed to provide energy savings through conservation voltage reduction to commercial and industrial buildings. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a Derivative?