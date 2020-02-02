Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Legg Mason in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legg Mason presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Shares of NYSE:LM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,466,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

