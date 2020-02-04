Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LM. ValuEngine lowered Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

LM stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 555,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,677. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 55,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

