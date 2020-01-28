Legg Mason (LM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) will issue its Q3 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.83 million. Legg Mason had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Legg Mason to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Legg Mason stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Legg Mason has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

LM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

