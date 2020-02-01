Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.19.

Shares of LM stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 1,653,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,313. Legg Mason has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.44. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legg Mason will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Legg Mason by 8.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

