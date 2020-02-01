Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $40.51 and last traded at $38.79, with a volume of 22622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.93.

The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.76 million. Legg Mason had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

LM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,008,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 0.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,466,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 693,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after buying an additional 76,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legg Mason in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Legg Mason Company Profile (NYSE:LM)

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

