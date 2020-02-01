Leggett & Platt (LEG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,518. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 6,849 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $360,120.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,424. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

