LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Shares Up 1.5%

LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.17, 61,903 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 106% from the average session volume of 30,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13.

About LEGRAND S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers a range of products and solutions that connect buildings to energy, data, and lighting, such as switches, power sockets, distribution panels, circuit breakers, lighting management products, security systems, trunkings, floor boxes, enclosures, sockets, screen mounts, uninterruptible power supply devices, tubes, ducts, extensions, and others.

