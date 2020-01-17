Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) Getting Very Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lekoil earned a media sentiment score of -3.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Lekoil's ranking:

Shares of LEKOF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lekoil has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.08.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

