LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $72,809.45 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $754.87 million, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $38.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 46,512 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. ValuEngine downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Lake Street Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

