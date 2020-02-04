LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.38 million, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $38.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 6,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $247,372.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,168.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 25,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $910,410.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,454.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,290 shares of company stock worth $12,362,900. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?