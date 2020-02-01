LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,835.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $225,403 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,733,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,126,000 after buying an additional 425,690 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 287,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60,795 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LC shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

