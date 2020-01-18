Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TREE. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 price objective on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.42.

Shares of TREE opened at $310.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.87 and its 200-day moving average is $333.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lendingtree has a 12-month low of $276.58 and a 12-month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 44.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 102.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 134,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 67,957 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 112.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lendingtree by 319.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

