Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the construction company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lennar has increased its dividend payment by an average of 46.2% annually over the last three years. Lennar has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lennar to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 38,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,427. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lennar will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total value of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

