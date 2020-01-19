Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Insider Sells $625,400.00 in Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lennar stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $64.04.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,152,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $37,639,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $32,164,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?