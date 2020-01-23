Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.25

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.25 and last traded at $64.24, with a volume of 51262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 14.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $589,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,335,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 71.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,045 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 32.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 469,056 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 22.3% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 959,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 174,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection