Lennox International (LII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lennox International to post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lennox International stock opened at $232.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.67. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $222.75 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $193,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,171.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading