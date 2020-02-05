Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.924-4.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-$11.90 EPS.

Shares of LII traded up $5.30 on Tuesday, hitting $239.01. 771,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.79. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $227.55 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LII. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.64.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

