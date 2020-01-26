Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.23

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.23 and traded as high as $14.73. Lenovo Group shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 21,012 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lenovo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.65.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Research analysts predict that Lenovo Group Limited will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software.

