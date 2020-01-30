LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FINMY opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

About LEONARDO FINMEC/ADR

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, electronics, defense and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

