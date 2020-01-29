LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1644249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $5.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

