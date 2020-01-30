LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Shares Down 25%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, 1,740,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 483% from the average session volume of 298,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.79.

LeoNovus Company Profile (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

