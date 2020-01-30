Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Jennifer C. Haas Sells 18,861 Shares

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of LEVI opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,592,606 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,405,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $71,115,000 after purchasing an additional 848,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 8,463.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,327 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 654,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

