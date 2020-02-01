Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.21 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.22 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEVI. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.64. 2,800,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,077.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 68,514 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $1,377,816.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 937,288 shares of company stock worth $17,295,877 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?

