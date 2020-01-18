Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.40

Lexaria Bioscience Corp (OTCMKTS:LXRP)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.48. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 208,125 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60.

Lexaria Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LXRP)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of strategic partnerships and in the proprietary nutrient infusion technologies for the production of superfoods. It operates through the IP Licensing and Consumer Products segments. The company was founded on December 9, 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

