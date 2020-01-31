Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Short Interest Update

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,580,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 11,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 319,382 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 119,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LXRX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.28 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

