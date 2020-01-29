Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.35.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 196,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,653. The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $8.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. The business had revenue of $294.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,240,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 319,382 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 105.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 398,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 204,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 119,611 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Read More: What is a Call Option?