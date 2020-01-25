Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 6.9%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) shares fell 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.75 and last traded at $3.77, 1,363,294 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 896,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. Gabelli cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $400.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.78% and a return on equity of 2,372.40%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4124.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 53,092 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 546,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

