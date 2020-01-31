Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.22

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 75240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 43.75%.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

