LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised LG Display from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 123.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,199 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 21.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in LG Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 28.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 540,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 119,750 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. LG Display has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

