LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 33.6% in January

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $14.19 on Monday. LGL Group has a 52-week low of $6.30 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.59 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli sold 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $46,187.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 499,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,005.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,671 shares of company stock worth $336,048 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

