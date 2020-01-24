LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for LHC Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHCG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.10. LHC Group has a twelve month low of $98.41 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 159,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

