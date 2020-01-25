LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.82.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.73. 119,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.10. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

